Ever wonder what happened to that movie that was announced but never came out? Saw a great animated film but learned it completely bombed in the box office but you thought it had promise? While those movies probably won't ever be given a second chance, they each can have their own spotlight here. DRAWING FOR NOTHING is a free ebook compiling the artwork of the world's canceled and troubled animated films. Animation reels have been scrubbed, portfolios scraped, books scanned, interviews conducted and resumes analyzed to present this. Some movies within this book you'll know pretty well, but there will always be at least one you've never heard of. The purpose of this book is to not only properly appreciate the work put into things that never got the chance to be appreciated, but to give artists another source of inspiration. Yeah, there's a ton of things to be inspired by now, but what about the stuff that never made it? The stuff that was deemed too risky or not good enough?

This book will never be finished, chapters are added periodically whenever they're done. There is no schedule for future updates, they'll just happen when they happen. If you have a Twitter account, announcements will be made at this account.

A list of films planned to be given their own chapters (or mentioned briefly within an "honorable mentions" chapter) has been written and is consistently updated. If you're curious what might be next, that's all of it!

It is encouraged to download the book to view on your own, this book was made for the intention to be copied and spread around. Print it out and bind it together with string! Put it on your Kindle Fire and fall asleep on the plane! Do whatever you want with it, just don't say you made it.